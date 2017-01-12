Study: Many more VR developers say they’ll build their next game for HTC’s Vive instead of Oculus Rift

It’s been really hard to tell which of the big-name virtual reality systems that have hit the market in the last year or so are doing the best. Samsung recently said it had sold 5 million Gear VRs , while a leading industry exec said the Vive is outselling the Rift 2-to-1 . But neither HTC nor Oculus has revealed numbers that show if that’s true. Still, one can sometimes get a sense of how hardware platforms are doing by what software developers want to build for them.

So here’s one more data point suggesting Vive is doing better than Rift. A new study, the “State of the Game Industry 2017,” from the Game Developers Conference, makes the case that although just 24% of game developers are building for virtual reality systems, more of those have decided to put their efforts behind Vive games than for any other platform. The survey, which polled more than 4,500 developers, concluded that Vive was the preference of 24% of developers for their current projects (with Rift at 23%, PlayStation VR at 13%, and Gear VR at 13%). But when asked about their next game, 33% said they’d develop exclusively for Vive, with just 24% for the Rift, 15% for the PSVR, and only 9% for Gear VR.

Games, of course, are not the only genre of VR content, but they are a very big part of the ecosystem, and the fact that Vive is far and away developers’ first choice for future projects is an indication that HTC’s efforts to be the industry’s dominant platform are, to some extent, paying off.

[Photo: Flickr user Kārlis Dambrāns]