“Mad Men” opens up archives on period when America was Great Again

Over the course of 92 hour-long episodes, AMC’s award-winning period piece, Mad Men , became one of the best historical looks at a time when the country grew up, evolving from a largely care-free, post-war period to the much more fraught years when the Kennedys and Martin Luther King were assassinated, the Vietnam War flared, and rock ‘n roll took off. It was also a time when design flourished—and booze flowed.

Today, creator Matthew Weiner and the show’s production company, Lionsgate, announced the donation of the show’s massive archives—”inspiration boards and lookbooks of period fashion and home and office design, set and costume drawings, scripts, shooting schedules, and call sheets [as well as production] footage [including] dailies, screen tests, gag and demo reels, trailers and publicity material”—to the University of Texas at Austin’s Harry Ransom Center. There, students and scholars will be able to dive into the collection, searching for the show’s inspirations, the ways the storyline developed, a sense of how design changed, and more. The archives will go on view starting February 1.



[Photo: Justina Mintz, courtesy of AMC]