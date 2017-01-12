CIA nominee dodges question on whether he still supports a return to the “metadata collection business”

During his confirmation hearing today, Mike Pompeo was confronted over his prior advocacy of a new law to once again allow the government to collect metadata. Senator Ron Wyden grilled Pompeo on an op-ed he wrote proposing such legislation after those activities were restricted in the wake of Edward Snowden’s revelations about the extent of the NSA’s surveillance operations.

Pompeo didn’t give a definitive answer, except to say: “As the director of the CIA, you have my assurance we will not engage in unlawful activity.” (Though he didn’t say whether he still supports making such metadata collection lawful through new legislation.)