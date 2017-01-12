Even if your website is SFW, you can still learn a lot from PornHub’s PR team

In case you haven’t noticed, PornHub really excels at (forgive me) inserting itself into any narrative. The latest case in point: The X-rated website felt the need to tell us that searches for “golden showers” have skyrocketed on the platform since BuzzFeed published that salacious dossier on Tuesday. The term’s popularity was up 289% the next day, and PornHub has the infographics to prove it .

That’s an obvious tie-in for a porn site, but the PR team there has a history of creatively hijacking the news cycle to suit the company’s aims. And in terms of self-promotion, it works. Remember in October when it said it wanted to buy Vine? Or in December when it released stats on South Carolina’s porn-viewing habits in the wake of a porn-blocking bill being proposed there? These are silly but creative PR tactics that any company looking to expand its reach can learn from. If the idea is clever enough, news orgs are willing to play along more often than not.