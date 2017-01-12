98% of gen Z still prefers shopping in brick-and-mortar stores

A study released today by IBM and the National Retail Federation finds that nearly all members of gen Z prefer to shop in-store rather than online. The organizations surveyed more than 15,000 consumers aged 13-21 from 16 countries. As a group, gen Z has a combined buying power of $44 billion.

This research comes the same month that retailers like The Limited, Sears, and others, have announced that they are shuttering hundreds of stores. The study suggests that the next generation isn’t merely interested in buying products in-store: They are looking for rich, immersive experiences with brands. And if they don’t find this, they will go elsewhere.