Now James Comey is being investigated

In a dizzying turn of events, the DOJ says it’s looking into FBI director James Comey‘s decision—days before the election—to tell Congress that he was planning another review of Hillary Clinton’s emails. (Spoiler: They found nothing.) The DOJ’s inspector general’s office said the review is a response to complaints from lawmakers and members of the public who were concerned that Comey’s decision was politically motivated, the New York Times reports. The move was seen as a turning point in the election that might have sealed Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump.