Arizona’s attorney general is planning to sue Theranos

By Christopher Zara

In the latest legal salvo against Theranos, the attorney general of Arizona is planning to sue the embattled blood-testing startup, according to multiple reports. A state bidding document cited by the Wall Street Journal accuses the company of defrauding Arizona residents. CNBC also teased the news on Twitter. Theranos and CEO Elizabeth Holmes have been the target of several lawsuits since questions arose about the accuracy of the company’s blood tests last year.

