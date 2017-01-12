advertisement
Rudy Giuliani + “thought leaders” = Trump’s new cybersecurity team

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Donald Trump’s transition team has hired Rudy Giuliani as a cybersecurity adviser. In his new role, the former New York City mayor will enlist help from a coalition of private tech companies (so far unnamed) to address ways to protect against hacking and other cyber-threats. Giuliani announced the new gig on Fox & Friends this morning: 

“The President-elect decided that he wanted to bring in, on a regular basis, the people in the private sector, the corporate leaders in particular, the thought leaders, who were working on security for cyber.” 

Gizmodo has more on the announcement.


[Photo via Flickr user Gage Skidmore]

