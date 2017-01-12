advertisement
CVS is coming out with a much cheaper generic version of EpiPen

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

CVS said today it’s planning to sell a generic EpiPen competitor at a fraction of the price. Under pressure from lawmakers and the public last year, Mylan announced a generic version of the life-saving auto-injector at a list price of $300. CVS Health says its version will sell for only $110. That’s down significantly from the $600 Mylan had been charging. USA Today has more about the announcement.

