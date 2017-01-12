advertisement
Fitbit tried to buy Jawbone but only wanted to pay a fraction of the price: report

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Jawbone may be in a downward spiral, but it was still estimated to be worth $1.5 billion a year ago. Rival Fitbit, however, only wanted to pay “a tiny fraction of that” when it approached Jawbone last month with a bid to acquire its assets and intellectual property, the Financial Times reports. The talks were in the early stages and apparently didn’t last long. Jawbone is now said to be seeking new funds. 

