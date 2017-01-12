advertisement
Trump may overhaul the H-1B visa program

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The high-skilled visa program was discussed between Trump and the CEOs of major tech companies last month, reports Reuters. Changes under consideration include scrapping the existing lottery system used to award the visas in favor of awarding visas based on petitions for jobs that pay the highest salaries.

