The lawyer who killed Gawker is at it again

Charles Harder, whose firm represented Hulk Hogan in his successful invasion-of-privacy lawsuit against Gawker Media, is at it again. This time his target is Techdirt, who is being sued by a guy who claims he invented email. In reality, Shiva Ayyadurai invented an electronic messaging program called “Email,” which is not really the same thing. Techdirt, for years, has maintained that Ayyadurai’s version of the story is false, and now Ayyadurai is suing Techdirt for $15 million in a defamation claim. In a post today, Techdirt vowed to defend itself.