Ivanka Trump takes “leave of absence” from the Trump Organization and heads to D.C.

In a Facebook post, Ivanka Trump explains that she will take a “formal leave for absence” from the Trump Organization as well as the Ivanka Trump brand, which she is entrusting to her president, Abigail Klem. ( You may remember Klem as the one who sent out an apologetic statement after a marketing employee at Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry sent out a style alert to journalists after Ivanka appeared in 60 Minutes .)

Ivanka says she will no longer have a role in either management or operations at either company, while she moves with her husband, Jared, to D.C. where he will serve as a senior advisor to her father. Meanwhile, her brothers will oversee the Trump Organization, a move which many see as inappropriate given that it will open Donald Trump to conflicts of interest.