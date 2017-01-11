Ivanka Trump takes “leave of absence” from the Trump Organization and heads to D.C.

In a Facebook post, Ivanka Trump explains that she will take a “formal leave for absence” from the Trump Organization as well as the Ivanka Trump brand, which she is entrusting to her president, Abigail Klem. (You may remember Klem as the one who sent out an apologetic statement after a marketing employee at Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry sent out a style alert to journalists after Ivanka appeared in 60 Minutes.)
Ivanka says she will no longer have a role in either management or operations at either company, while she moves with her husband, Jared, to D.C. where he will serve as a senior advisor to her father. Meanwhile, her brothers will oversee the Trump Organization, a move which many see as inappropriate given that it will open Donald Trump to conflicts of interest.