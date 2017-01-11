This is why Trump’s plan to donate hotel profits to the U.S. Treasury is a problem 

At a press conference today, tax attorney Sheri Dillon explained that while the emoluments clause doesn’t apply to selling hotel rooms (others disagree), Trump would donate all the money he’s made from foreign governments to the U.S. Treasury Department. In essence, as MSNBC legal correspondent Ari Melber points out, Trump would be taking foreign money, potentially bribes, and using them for gain, thereby adding to the conflicts and not decreasing them.

If POTUS gets a PR boost for paying US Treasury with foreign nations’ money, that ADDS to conflicts.

Did they think through donation plan? https://t.co/RC3gLyKeeG

