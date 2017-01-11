Warby Parker opens its first optical lab, streamlining its operations 

The eyewear brand opened its first fully owned optical lab. The 34,000-square-foot lab in located in the Mid-Hudson Region will create 128 jobs over the next 5 years. The project was supported by Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator Chuck Schumer.

It’s an important milestone for the company because it will streamline its operations. Rather than sending the glasses out to third parties to be assembled and finished with prescription lenses, it will be able to do all of this work in a vertically integrated fashion. This will mean a faster delivery to the consumer.

[Image via Barkow Photo for Warby Parker]