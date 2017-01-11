Mobile styling app Covet Fashion just got more inclusive

The app , which launched in 2013, allows its 600,000 users to create entire looks using the clothes, shoes, and accessories from brands like Rebecca Minkoff , Rachel Zoe, and Calvin Klein.

This week, it announced that it is re-imagining its virtual models to encompass a wider variety of body shapes, heights, skin colors, and facial features. It is also encouraging other fashion brands and gaming platforms to showcase diversity in their imagery. Covet Fashion spent the last year enlisting users, partners, and the broader fashion community to contribute to fleshing out this new initiative.

