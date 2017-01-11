Morning intel: BuzzFeed ethics; Facebook journalism; Ellen Pao is back

• Should they or shouldn’t they? Following BuzzFeed ‘s decision to publish an explosive dossier that claims Russia has compromising info on Trump, debates are raging about journalistic responsibility when it comes to publishing unverified—and possibly unverifiable—claims. Caution is obviously warranted, but the main argument for publishing in this case was that CNN had already reported on the existence of the document. As ProPublica ‘s Richard Tofel pointed out on Twitter , “citizens should have evidence to consider for themselves.”

• Speaking of journalism, Facebook wants it to thrive—and it has a new project to prove it. In a lengthy blog post, its director of projects, Fidji Simo, outlined steps the company is taking to help publishers succeed on the social network. Simo says the project is aimed at establishing stronger ties between Facebook and the news industry. You can read the full plan here.

• A year and a half after her high-profile gender discrimination lawsuit against Kleiner Perkins ended in defeat, Ellen Pao is returning to the VC world—this time as an investor and diversity associate for the Kapor Center for Social Impact. As Fortune notes, the firm invests in startups that help underserved people. While Pao lost her lawsuit, the former Reddit chief helped shine a light on gender disparity in venture capital firms.

• Because you don’t have enough fried crispy goodness in your life, Taco Bell is coming out with a taco shell made of fried chicken. The new chalupa, as Bloomberg reports, will use fried chicken in lieu of flower and corn. It’s just the latest salvo in the “ridiculous food combos” war, and I’ll bet you dollars to cronuts it won’t be the last.

• And finally, President-elect Donald Trump will face off against the media today in a long-awaited press conference, which takes place in midtown Manhattan at 11 a.m. ET. Something tells me the “dishonest” media he loves to chastise will have no shortage of questions at the ready.