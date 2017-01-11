Want to land a STEM job? Try one of these cities

We know that technology is one of the most rapidly growing sectors in the job market, according to several reports. We also know that certain metro areas are hotbeds of the tech industry, but they’re not always where you think. A new report from WalletHub attempts to discern exactly where the jobs are. They ranked the 100 most populated metro areas with 17 key metrics including “per-capita job openings for STEM graduates” and “annual median wage growth for STEM workers.” Some of the usual suspects (Seattle, San Francisco, etc.) made appearances, but there were some surprises, too.

1. Minneapolis–St. Paul–Bloomington, MN-WI