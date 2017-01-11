advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The FAA no longer requires airlines to notify passengers that the Note7 is banned on flights

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Samsung phone is still banned, but the FAA says airlines won’t need to announce preflight public notifications about the ban any longer because public awareness of the Note 7’s fire risk has reached a sufficient level.
[Image: Samsung]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life