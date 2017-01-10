George Lucas’s museum to be in L.A. Unless it’s not

If you’ve been following the years-long saga of where George Lucas’s Museum of Narrative Art —his archive of thousands of pieces of cinematic history—you know that one thing is very clear: Nothing is clear about where it will be located.

Originally meant to be in San Francisco, the project was abruptly handed to Chicago after Lucas decided he was unhappy with the location the city by the Bay offered. Then, Chicago blew it when lawsuits challenged the lakefront location the Star Wars creator had been promised. That meant San Francisco was back in the running. And now? Nope. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Los Angeles has won the rights to host the museum, which is now supposed to be placed in Exposition Park.

This story just begs for a “stay tuned,” because there’s no way to imagine it proceeding without some community objections and, possibly, Lucas throwing up his hands and abandoning the L.A. project. At which point San Francisco will no doubt once again be the frontrunner for what is sure to be an amazing museum that will no doubt enrich whichever city eventually gets it.

