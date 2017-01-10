Watch this self-driving bus make its U.S. debut on a public street in Vegas

The French company Navya launched its driverless shuttle bus in Europe in late 2015 and now has 30 in operation around the world, from Switzerland to Singapore. Now the autonomous vehicle is making its U.S. debut in Las Vegas. To make it happen, Navya teamed up with Keolis, a commuter transportation company, and the city of Vegas itself. They’re calling it the “first completely autonomous, fully electric shuttle ever to be deployed on a public roadway in the United States.”