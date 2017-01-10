Robert Kennedy, who once warned of a vaccine-linked “holocaust,” is picked by Trump to lead vaccine panel

The vaccine skeptic, well-known environmentalist, and son of late Senator Robert F. Kennedy, was just named by President-elect Donald Trump to chair a “Committee on Vaccine Safety.” Kennedy once expressed his distrust of public health officials who want to block parents from skipping vaccinations by warning about a vaccine “holocaust”: “They get the shot, that night they have a fever of a hundred and three, they go to sleep, and three months later their brain is gone. This is a holocaust, what this is doing to our country.”