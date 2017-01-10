To fill the STEM pipeline with younger girls, GM grants $250K to after-school clubs

Mary Barra, the CEO of GM, once told Fast Company that she never let being a woman stand in the way of a career in engineering. But there are plenty of barriers to entry for women in STEM fields, which would explain why Census Bureau data reveals that, overall, women make up just 26.5% of tech jobs in the United States and earn, on average, 85% of what their male counterparts in similar positions earn. To help encourage more young women to pursue STEM careers, GM is granting Girls Who Code $250,000 to fund after-school programs for underserved students. To further cement this effort, GM’s female leadership will also be mentors to the girls, according to a report in Engadget.