Morning intel: AI for you and me; Pitbull deal bites Florida back; Backpage shutters “adult” services 

• Tech heavyweights including LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman and Omidyar Network are joining with the Knight Foundation for a $27 million effort to research the social impact of artificial intelligence. GeekWire has more on the plan .

• Florida’s top tourism official is stepping down after it was revealed that a state agency paid rapper Pitbull $1 million for his services as a “tourism ambassador.” On his way out the door, Will Seccombe, CEO of Visit Florida, will get a golden parachute worth $73,000, AP reports.

• After a lengthy court battle, the classifieds website Backpage.com is finally shuttering its sketchy “adult” section, but the company isn’t going down quietly. On its website, it claims it’s the victim of “unconstitutional government censorship.” Ars Technica has more on the court case.

• Protesters showed up at the confirmation hearing of Sen. Jeff Sessions today, and some were even dressed in KKK uniforms. The controversial Arkansas senator, who was blocked from becoming a federal judge in 1986, is Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general.