Cult backpack brand Herschel Supply gets into apparel

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Vancouver-based accessories company Herschel Supply is known for its backpacks that are popular among urban commuters. Capitalizing on its brand recognition, it is now expanding into an apparel line, with a selection of windbreakers and raincoats launching in June 2017. The collection is inspired by the weather in the Pacific Northwest.
 [Image via Herschel Supply]

