Cole Haan collaborates with Mountain Hardware, prAna, and more, for a women’s lifestyle collection

The shoe brand created a complete collection inspired by the lifestyles of the women at the New York City ballet and features principal dancer Sara Mearns in the campaign. Every item in the StudioGrand line is designed to take a woman throughout her day. One leather bag, for instance, has a special compartment for gym shoes, so a woman can bring it from her office directly to the fitness studio.
“Our expertise is crafting shoes,” Cole Haan’s CMO David Maddocks told me last year. “To create the other products in the collection, we partnered with other best in class brands.” For instance, the line includes sweaters and bomber jackets designed in collaboration with Mountain Hardwear, and other functional accessories like yoga mats designed with prAna, and even umbrellas designed with Blunt.
[Image via Cole Haan]