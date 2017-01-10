advertisement
The iPhone 8 may ditch aluminum for stainless steel

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The stainless steel frame that was used on the iPhone 4 could be making a comeback in order for Apple to build the next iPhone with a glass back and front, reports 9to5Mac.

[Image: Apple]

