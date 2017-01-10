advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Apple takes first step to expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company has filed a proposal to expand its manufacturing capabilities at its factory in Mesa, Arizona, to be able to produce finished products to foreign-made core electronics components, including printed circuit board assemblies and lithium polymer batteries, reports TechCrunch.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life