Illumina hopes its new machine will sequence a human genome for $100

Illumina today announced at the JP Morgan health conference (#JPM17) that it is releasing its fastest, cheapest, most high-throughput machine for sequencing DNA: the NovaSeq.
In 2014, Illumina was the first to announce that it could sequence a human genome for less than $1,000. Now, it says it hopes the NovaSeq will someday soon decode our genes for $100 or less. That would prove to be a boon for the use of sequencing in our treatment of disease, which today is still limited to a tiny percentage of the population.