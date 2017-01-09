advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Illumina hopes its new machine will sequence a human genome for $100

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Illumina today announced at the JP Morgan health conference (#JPM17) that it is releasing its fastest, cheapest, most high-throughput machine for sequencing DNA: the NovaSeq. 

In 2014, Illumina was the first to announce that it could sequence a human genome for less than $1,000. Now, it says it hopes the NovaSeq will someday soon decode our genes for $100 or less. That would prove to be a boon for the use of sequencing in our treatment of disease, which today is still limited to a tiny percentage of the population. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life