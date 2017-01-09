Since Meryl Streep’s shout-out, the Committee to Protect Journalists has raised over $80,000

Meryl Streep’s powerful speech at the Golden Globes last night, in which she denounced Donald Trump and called on the media to “hold power to account, to call him on the carpet for every outrage,” ended with a call for viewers to donate to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Well, that worked out pretty well for the longtime press freedom organization, which says that it has received 1,000 donations for over $80,000 since the speech.