Apple’s first iPhone TV ad told people they could use the device to make phone calls

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Steve Jobs introduced the world to the iPhone 10 years ago today. How time flies, and how that one little device has changed the world we live in. Sales of the iPhone didn’t take off right away. Here’s Apple‘s first attempt at convincing people they needed the thing. They started out by hyping the most basic of all the phone’s functions—calls.

