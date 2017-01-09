The Limited shutters all 250 stores

The Limited is closing all 250 of its stores and cutting 4,000 jobs, according to Fortune. The women’s clothing brand has seen declining sales over the last decade, partly because consumers aren’t shopping in malls anymore. The company will continue to sell clothes on its website, but this may be short-lived since there are rumors that it might soon be liquidated.
The chain was founded by Limited Brands (now known as L Brands), the parent company of Bath and Body Works and Victoria’s Secret, but spun off in 2007 in a leveraged buyout by Sun Capital.