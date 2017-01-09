advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

MIT’s 3D super-strong graphene: What will it be used for?

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

For everything from supplementing the building of concrete bridges to filtration systems for chemical processing or water, with nanoscopic holes just large enough to let H2O pass, but block salt from seeping through, reports Engadget.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life