Here’s Steve Jobs introducing the first iPhone 10 years ago today

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

He unveiled the world’s most iconic smartphone at the 2007 Macworld conference in San Francisco by first teasing that he was going to show off three separate devices: “an iPod, a phone, and an internet communicator.”

