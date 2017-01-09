advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Razer had two of its prototype PC gaming concepts stolen from CES

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The CEO of Razer confirmed the theft on his Facebook page, but would not reveal what two prototypes were stolen, including whether they were the new “Project Ariana” Chroma projector and the “Project Valerie” three-screened laptop, reports Engadget.
[Image: Razer]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life