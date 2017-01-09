advertisement
Baidu and the Chinese government just teamed up to bring autonomous cars to the streets

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The “Chinese Google” and the state-owned Beijing Automotive Group will unveil its first autonomous driving car in April, with the goal of having up to 10% of cars in the country fully self-driving by 2030, reports Bloomberg.

