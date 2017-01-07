What happened when Trump met Conde Nast’s top editors on Friday

Tension was thick this morning in downtown New York—outside the Freedom Tower, dozens of police cars and gun-toting Port Authority officers blocked off the entrance to the building. Inside a conference room on the skyscraper’s 42nd floor, President-elect Donald Trump faced some of his chief nemeses in the media. There sat Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter, who has tangled with Trump since infamously dubbing him a “short-fingered vulgarian” in the pages of Spy magazine in the late 1980s; New Yorker editor David Remnick, who called Trump’s victory a “tragedy for the American republic” and called him a “hollow man” of “dismal qualities—greedy, mendacious, and bigoted.” And Vogue editor Anna Wintour told a friend in December that Trump would use his presidency to “profit personally for himself and his family.”