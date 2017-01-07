What happened when Trump met Conde Nast’s top editors on Friday

Tension was thick this morning in downtown New York—outside the Freedom Tower, dozens of police cars and gun-toting Port Authority officers blocked off the entrance to the building. Inside a conference room on the skyscraper’s 42nd floor, President-elect Donald Trump faced some of his chief nemeses in the media. There sat Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter, who has tangled with Trump since infamously dubbing him a “short-fingered vulgarian” in the pages of Spy magazine in the late 1980s; New Yorker editor David Remnick, who called Trump’s victory a “tragedy for the American republic” and called him a “hollow man” of “dismal qualities—greedy, mendacious, and bigoted.” And Vogue editor Anna Wintour told a friend in December that Trump would use his presidency to “profit personally for himself and his family.”
The editors in chief of every magazine in Conde Nast’s stable—among them GQ’s Jim Nelson and Glamour’s Cindi Leive—were required to attend and to ask a question of Trump, sources tell Fast Company. Trump was accompanied by aide Kellyanne Conway, spokeswoman Hope Hicks, and national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn. It was an off-the-record discussion, but sources later told the New York Times that Trump talked about health care, climate change, relations with Russia, women’s issues, and abortion rights. Asked about the future of Obamacare, Trump reportedly told the editors he wouldn’t repeal it until he had a replacement ready.