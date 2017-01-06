Afternoon intel: Theranos layoffs; airport shooting fallout; should self-driving cars be banned? 

• Embattled startup Theranos has laid off another 155 employees , about 41% of its staff. The layoffs come two months after it laid off 340 staffers in Arizona, California, and Pennsylvania following questions about its blood-testing technology.

• Airports across the country have increased security after a gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, killing five and injuring eight more. Officials have not yet identified a motive.

• A taxi drivers’ lobbying group in New York is urging lawmakers there to place a ban on self-driving cars for at least 50 years, Fortune reports. The group sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo warning that any job creation sparked by the growth of Uber would be obliterated if and when the company shifts to driverless vehicles.

• SpaceX has been cleared for takeoff. The private spaceflight company was given the all clear from the FAA after a devastating launchpad accident last year that destroyed a Facebook satellite.

• And finally, Fitbit‘s chief executive said at CES this week that the company wants to open its own app store “as soon as possible.” As the Verge reports, that could mean that a bona fide smartwatch is finally in the works.