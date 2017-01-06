Russian military intelligence hacked the DNC to hurt Clinton and boost Trump, officials say

Hackers linked to Russian military intelligence were behind the hacks on the Democratic National Committee as part of an “influence campaign” ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. officials said today.

“Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency,” according to a report released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. “We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump.”

Russian spies used the “Guccifer 2.0” pseudonym, the DCLeaks.com domain, and leaks to WikiLeaks to disseminate the stolen data, according to the report. They also gained access to “multiple state or local electoral boards” but not to machines involved in tallying votes, according to the report. And after the election, they launched spearphishing attacks against government employees and NGOs and think tanks linked to foreign policy, according to the report.

“We assess Moscow will apply lessons learned from its campaign aimed at the U.S. presidential election to future influence efforts in the United States and worldwide, including against U.S. allies and their election processes,” the report warns.



