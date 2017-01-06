advertisement
Kodak—yes, Kodak—just launched a really cool smartphone

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Old-fashioned picture-taking-machine maker Kodak just unveiled a new smartphone at CES. The smartphone’s 21-megapixel fast focus camera sensor with f2.0 aperture and 13-megapixel front-facing camera with Phase Detection Auto Focus PDAF and f2.2 aperture will retail for $549 and will be available for pre-order in the U.S. and Canada starting in April.

