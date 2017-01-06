Airbnb bets on panoramic live video to boost bookings

If you’re an Airbnb host, the onus is on you to make your home as attractive as possible to potential guests. But if you’re not in super-high-demand places like New York City’s hottest neighborhoods, you probably could still use a boost that gets people looking for places to vacation to be more interested in your area.

Airbnb has done a lot of work on that over the years, and now, according to Adweek, it’s trying out something new: live 360-degree videos on Twitter and Periscope that aim to talk up fun things to do in certain areas, like cooking special meals, visiting favorite haunts, checking out special homes, and more. The idea? To whet vacation planners’ appetites.