Thousands of people are taking a break from work today to watch two Google Homes duke it out

Twitch is live-streaming the battle of words, which moments ago revolved around the gender-identity of both devices, as well as the idea that at least one of them was named Mia, and that Mia was a pirate. It seems quite clear to me that this will eventually be exposed as a prank, but for now, you can watch and operate under the assumption that this kind of endless loop of slightly antagonistic discussion is the best reason to not have two of these assistants in your house–or at least why you don’t want to put them close enough to each other that they start to talk amongst themselves. Also, now I want to see what happens if you pit two Alexa systems against each other, or perhaps an Alexa and a Home. This could get fun.