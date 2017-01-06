Social analytics firm Networked Insights raises $30 million to double down on deep learning

Social analytics firm Networked Insights just raised $30 million in its latest funding round, which it plans to use to expand its deep learning and AI capabilities and expand internationally. The company, which was launched 10 years ago, combs through billions of Facebook posts, tweets, and videos every day to help brands better understand their customers’ lives. The Series E round was led by Sands Light Capital, Cherng Family Trust, and Cox Family Investments.

Networked Insights will be releasing a series of new audience marketing applications that use the intelligence in Kairos to help companies connect with people in a way that is “genuinely relevant, targeted, and effective,” the company said in a statement provided to Fast Company. “Soon companies will be able to easily build audiences, understand them, and target them directly with the right media.”