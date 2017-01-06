This baby sleep coach is designed to help frazzled parents survive sleep training

Mimo, a baby monitor maker, joined forces with Johnson & Johnson to develop a baby coaching system. With a new app called Nod , which was unveiled at CES, parents can track their baby’s sleeping patterns, then receive recommendations about how to improve their routines.

The companies culled through data about the sleeping patterns of hundreds of thousands of babies to take an evidence-based approach to the sleep training process, which can be one of the most challenging parts of being a new parent. The app will be released next month but parents can sign up to be part of an upcoming beta program.

