Morning intel: creepy call centers; bitcoin bombs; what’s the deal with Young Pope? 

• If you’re in the mood to feel totally creeped out this morning, check out this Wall Street Journal story on how customer service call centers are increasingly using social media and other data sources to learn about the customers they have conversations with . I knew I shouldn’t have accepted that friend request from Comcast.

• Another interesting read is this Bloomberg piece about high-tech “smart windshields.” They’re not really a thing yet, but if tech companies, carmakers, and glass manufacturers have their way, they soon will be. Expect windshield displays to get smarter and more elaborate as connected cars proliferate over the next few years.

• China’s central bank is urging investors to take a “rational approach” to bitcoin, a warning that sent the cryptocurrency’s value plunging another 12% on Friday, Reuters reports. Bitcoin’s value was at a high of more than $1,100 just a few days ago, but it’s since fallen by 25%.

• President-elect Donald Trump is meeting with the editors of Conde Nast this morning at the publisher’s headquarters at 1 World Trade Center. Trump and Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter have been enemies of sorts for years, and Trump recently blasted the magazine with an erroneous tweet about its “poor numbers.”

• It’s Friday, and we all need a laugh, so check out what people are saying about Young Pope. The forthcoming Jude Law/HBO series is apparently not a comedy, but you wouldn’t know it from these memes.