Hello Egg is like Alexa for your kitchen

The smart kitchen assistant is one of the wackier yet still practical gadgets to be shown off at CES this year. Made by startup RnD64, the Hello Egg is a countertop assistant that helps you plan and make your meals, organizes your shopping list, and even orders your grocery delivery, reports VentureBeat. In addition to step-by-step voice-navigated recipe tutorials, the Egg also offers music streaming, weather forecasts, reminders, and audio news feeds. Look out, Alexa.