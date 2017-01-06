advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

LG has had its first quarterly operating loss in six years

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The South Korean electronics giant estimates that it had a $29 million loss for the fine quarter of 2016, reports Reuters. Though the company did not comment further on its latest earnings (it’ll wait until its financial call at the end of January to do that) analysts say the loss likely stems from weaker mobile and appliance sales, including underwhelming sales of its premium G5 smartphone.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life