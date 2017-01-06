The Trump Archive aims to be a registry of all the public comments Donald Trump has made

The archive was assembled by the folks at the Internet Archive and is now online, reports VentureBeat. The Trump Archive aims to host every public comment Trump has made on video, including speeches, debates, interviews, and news broadcasts. Currently, the archive has more than 750 searchable videos totaling 520 hours and going all the way back to 2009. The Internet Archive says that more videos will be continually added and as well as future upgrades to the functionality of the archive, including improved search.



[Screenshot: The Internet Archive]