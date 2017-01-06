Check out Apple’s click-wheel iPhone prototype

The early prototype was based on the iPod’s beloved interface and ran an OS called “Acorn OS,” reports Sonny Dickson. The name of the OS was most likely an internal code name never meant for public use, but the interface of the iPhone prototype could very well have been intended for public release at one point. It features a split-screen UI with a virtual iPod scroll wheel on the bottom and new “Dial,” “SMS,” “Music,” “Contacts,” and “Recents” menu options at the top, along with the iPod’s other normal categories.