Almost no one is complaining about virtual currency to the CFPB

Among the more than 100,000 complaints fielded by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau last year, only seven of them were cryptocurrency-related. That’s according a new report from student loan lending marketplace LendEdu .

That means that either very few people are using virtual currency and the related platforms or crypto-money companies are just very good at what they do. By contrast, almost a quarter—some 43,206 complaints—were with credit reportings. Mortgage and debt collection comprised the majority of the remaining complaints. All of the seven complaints were against either Circle, which is trying to distance itself from Bitcoin, and Coinbase.